MVRHS sports results Feb. 1 – 8

Varsity boys basketball
Friday, Feb. 3: Martha’s Vineyard 60, Coyle and Cassidy 65
MV Highlights: Ricardo Andrade (35 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals), Nick Bond (18 points, 5 rebounds)
Varsity boys hockey
Wednesday, Feb. 1: Martha’s Vineyard 3, Bishop Stang 4
MV highlights: Jacob Gunderson (2 goals), Colby Zarba (1 goal)
Varsity girls hockey
Wednesday, Feb. 1: Martha’s Vineyard 2, Nauset 2
MV highlights: Genny Kent (1 goal), Lauryn Bond (1 goal)
JV girls hockey
Saturday, Feb. 4: Martha’s Vineyard 1, Nauset 2
MV highlights: Tiki Greene (1 goal)
Swimming
Tuesday, Feb. 7: Girls – Martha’s Vineyard 30, Bishop Feehan 90; Boys – Martha’s Vineyard 24, Bishop Feehan 95
MV highlights: Harrison Dorr 52.84 in 400-yd. freestyle relay