Natural grass playing fields are best

To the Editor:

Now more than ever, I believe it is our responsibility as stewards of our Island to make safe, responsible choices for our children, fellow Islanders, and fellow inhabitants of the earth. The sheer waste involved in installing a synthetic turf field is staggering: over 600,000 pounds of synthetic material per field. For that reason alone, I believe it is entirely irresponsible for the Island community or any other community to install one.

With plastic ending up in our oceans and being ingested by fish and birds, we need to work to reduce the prevalence of plastic at every opportunity. As a parent I am constantly working to reduce my family’s exposure to plastic and its associated health risks. Should a synthetic turf field be installed, I cannot, in good conscience, send my daughter off to play on it. By saying no to synthetic turf, we set an important example that the era of waste is over, and that our natural resources need to be cared for. I strongly believe that natural grass is and always will be best for everyone.

Jocelyn Filley

Vineyard Haven