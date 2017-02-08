No to synthetic-turf playing fields

To the Editor:

I am a resident of Martha’s Vineyard, and wish to voice my opposition to the proposed synthetic-turf project.

In a world where people are moving away from plastic, why would Martha’s Vineyard move toward it? I am concerned about the toxicity, injury rates, and lack of regulation, and of course, I don’t want to see the Island move toward plastic when we are lucky enough to have dirt and grass.

Thank you for your careful consideration. I trust that you will be leaders and reject this preposterous idea.

Thomas Bena

Chilmark