Protect our Middle East assistants

To the Editor:

As a combat veteran of the Vietnam War, I am humbly asking our Island community to consider contacting our state and federal government officials to ask them to reconsider their recent decision not to honor their sacred obligation to protect Muslim soldiers and interpreters who put their lives on the line daily to assist the United States Government in conducting military operations throughout the Middle East. Not granting them our full support, including possible resettlement in America if necessary, is in my opinion both dishonorable and an unconscionable betrayal of trust.

During my tour of duty, Tran, a Vietnamese scout and interpreter assigned to our unit, was directly responsible for saving the lives of untold numbers of American soldiers by risking his life to provide invaluable intelligence on local enemy activity. Fortunately our government offered Tran and his family asylum in the United States. We did the right thing; otherwise the North Vietnamese would have killed all of them.

Our government has betrayed Muslim soldiers and interpreters who, like Tran, provide critical battlefield information to support military missions in the Middle East. They have been abandoned! Cast off like empty shell casings.

I am sickened by the habitual cowardice of the vast majority of our elected officials. They reek of deceit and unbridled hubris. Shame on us! I am beginning to wonder if American democracy has run its course. As the swamp rises, it has become increasingly difficult to stay afloat in the overwhelming tide of “Make America Great Again.” Let’s work together to make America — America again.

Steve Maxner

West Tisbury