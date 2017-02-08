Vineyard Committee on Hunger meeting

On Monday, Feb. 13, at 5:30 pm, there will be a meeting of the Vineyard Committee on Hunger (VCOH) at the Vineyard Haven Public Library. According to a press release, VCOH is an educational, advocacy, and fundraising group. The funds raised by the group are distributed to four major relief groups on the Island: Island Food Pantry, Serving Hands Food Distribution, Family to Family Holiday Meals, and Meals on Wheels. It also holds fundraisers where the monies may go to other organizations, for domestic and international relief. This spring it will have its 38th annual bread sale.

VCOH presents educational programs such as Oxfam Hunger Banquets, hosts programs that deal with hunger issues, such as the Food Equity Summit; and sponsors community action to raise awareness and find solutions. They encourage Islanders to join if they are interested in getting involved with any of these projects, or in volunteer opportunities for food-insecurity projects. It will be a good way to stay in touch with what is happening in food equity on the Vineyard. For more information, call Betty Burton at 508-693-5339.