Vineyard Valentines

We Islanders have our own take on everything. Why should love be any different?

It’s been said that love is a many-splendored thing. It’s just that on the Vineyard, our splendors can vary somewhat from off-Island splendors. So if you’re looking for a Valentine card for your local sweetheart, don’t expect those generic store-bought messages to do the trick. Don’t be afraid to personalize your pitch, and remember — it never hurts to throw in something about affordable housing.

You had me at year round rental

Roses are red

Violets are blue

A wild night at the Ritz

And now I’m with you.

Will you be my Valentine,

I really think you’re hot

Let’s get together

And get a youth lot.

I’ll be your Valentine —

for a Lucy Vincent Beach pass

Love is in the air. Or is it low tide?

East Chop, West Chop

Cronig’s, Stop and Shop

On one thing we do agree

I, like you, like me.

I saw you at the Ag Fair

I gave you a nod

And now we’re together like

Two shes in a pod.