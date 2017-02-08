Wedding Announcement: King – Bielskis

Rebecca Elizabeth King and Mindaugas Bielskis were married Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Cambridge City Hall. The bride, 25, is the daughter of Max King of West Tisbury. Raised in Santa Monica, Calif., and a graduate of Stanford University, she is now an associate of the Hammond Group in Charlestown. The bridegroom, 26, son of Grazina Bielskiene of Kaunas, Republic of Lithuania, was born in the year it gained independence from the Soviet Union. Minda’s university education took place in Lithuania. He works for Heneghan Construction, based in Boston. The ceremony was followed by a family dinner at the bride’s home in Charlestown.

Rebecca and Minda share a love of sports — Rebecca sails, and Minda loves basketball, a favorite in Lithuania — as well as the outdoors, travel, and their golden retriever, Finnegan. Their families are rooted in countries and cultures worldwide, from Japan to Hawaii, the Philippines, Columbia, the Ukraine to Israel, and Lithuania to England and Ireland. They will reside in the historic district of Charlestown, loving and walking the gaslit streets near the Bunker Hill Monument. A reception for the couple is planned for late February, when family visits from Europe.