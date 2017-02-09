“Niko” causes power outages on Martha’s Vineyard; shelters open

Eversource reports widespread power outages on the Cape and Islands. The map above, from their website, details how many households in each of the six Island towns have lost power.

West Tisbury appears to be the hardest hit, with between 2500 and 5,000 customers without power. Vineyard Haven has reported only spotty power outages. Chilmark had between 500 and 1,000 customers reporting loss of power; in Aquinnah and Edgartown the number was 101 to 500; Oak Bluffs reports between 1,000 and 2500.

In a tweet, Eversource has advised customers that they are working hard to restore service, and asks that people report power outages to their website: ow.ly/xadM308Rh6q

Customers can also sign up for text or email alerts by going to the “My Account” tab at Eversource.com

Shelters

The Federated Church, 45 South Summer Street in Edgartown, is available for emergency shelter, according to the Dukes County Communications Center.

Aquinnah Emergency Management Director Gary Robinson said the Aquinnah town hall at 953 State Road is open for those who have lost power in the storm. Food, water, warmth and cots are available.