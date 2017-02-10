Edgartown residents compete at Westminster Week

Radio Ranchs Troublemaker (a.k.a. Moe), a Rottweiler owned by Edgartown residents Rebecca Donnelly and Sean Flynn, will be among more than 3,000 dogs competing in the events of Westminster Week. According to a press release, the events include the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show in New York City on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 13 and 14; the fourth annual Masters Agility Championship at Westminster on Saturday, Feb. 11; and the second annual Masters Obedience Championship at Westminster on Feb. 13.

Moe is being professionally handled by Valerie McGraw from Warners, N.Y. Ms. McGraw is a longtime Rottweiler breeder and handler, and has handled many top dogs across several breeds, but has a special passion for Rottweilers.

Moe is a fixture across the Island, and serves as an ambassador for his breed. He has a passion for water, and is an avid dock-diving dog, having competed at the North American Diving Dogs National Championship in Orlando, Fla., in December. Moe is currently an AKC Grand Champion and will compete in breed conformation at the Westminster Kennel Club show on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 10:15 am at Pier 94, Ring 7.

Breed competition in Westminster’s world-famous dog show will be held during Monday, Feb. 13, and Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Piers 92 and 94, with live TV coverage on Nat Geo Wild from 2 to 4 pm ET. The evening finals (Groups and Best in Show) will be held at Madison Square Garden and televised live from 8 to 11 pm ET on FS1, Monday, Feb. 13, and Tuesday, Feb. 14.