Vineyard Valentines

It’s been said that love is a many-splendored thing. It’s just that on the Vineyard, our splendors can vary somewhat from off-Island splendors. So if you’re looking for a Valentine card for your local sweetheart, don’t expect those generic store-bought messages to do the trick. Don’t be afraid to personalize your pitch, and remember — it never hurts to throw in something about affordable housing.
You had me at year round rental
Roses are red
Violets are blue
A wild night at the Ritz
And now I’m with you.
Will you be my Valentine,
I really think you’re hot
Let’s get together
And get a youth lot.
I’ll be your Valentine —
for a Lucy Vincent Beach pass
Love is in the air. Or is it low tide?
East Chop, West Chop
Cronig’s, Stop and Shop
On one thing we do agree
I, like you, like me.
I saw you at the Ag Fair
I gave you a nod
And now we’re together like
Two shes in a pod.