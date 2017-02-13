Different from Dad’s time

To the Editor:
It was a nice treat to see the picture of my dad, Antonio Rodriques Jardin, with many of his fellow travelers from Cape Verde in the Times (Feb. 2, “This Was Then: Immigrants”). The difference between then and now is how different immigration law is, or how it is enforced. Teddy Roosevelt, the president when my dad came to the Vineyard, believed any law on the books should be enforced; if it was a bad law, it should be taken off the books! We need to have a good debate about immigration policy.
Emily Scott
Oak Bluffs