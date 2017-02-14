Art in action

Fed up? Not going to take it anymore? Let your voice be heard — or seen. Submit one work to Featherstone’s upcoming Protest Art Show, March 12 to 29. Artists of every medium, writers and poets, filmmakers and songwriters are welcome to submit work that reflects the courage of their convictions. Drop-off for the show is Thursday, March 9, from 10 am to 4 pm at Featherstone Center for the Arts, off Barnes Road in Oak Bluffs. The opening reception is planned for Sunday, March 12, from 4 to 6 pm. Need more information? Call 508-693-1850.