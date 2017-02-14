Celebrate Mardi Gras, support Island Children’s School

The Big Easy will come to the Harbor View Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 18, when Island Children’s School (ICS) hosts its first annual Mardi Gras fundraiser.

Guests can have their fortunes told, sip on specialty cocktails at the cash bar, and snack on Mardi Gras–inspired appetizers crafted by the Harbor View’s kitchen. There will be a raffle for an iPad Pro, and a silent auction with pieces from local artists including Trager di Pietro, Althea Freeman Miller, Emily Drazen, Rocco Vitelle, Jesse McGrath, David Welch, Cynthia and Kevin McGrath, Michael Rottman, Woody Vanderhoop, and children from ICS. Afterward, guests can dance the night away with live music by Sabrina and the Blue Sharx.

For 48 years, ICS has focused on helping children grow holistically. “It’s so important to have help and support, especially on an Island, and I feel like I got that with Island Children’s School,” ICS board president Amy Heil told The Times. “When we were looking around for preschools, the playground sold me. My son has to have an outdoor space to run around in. The teachers also all have passions, and the education is really individualized.”

ICS hopes to use funds from the event to upgrade their playground, purchase classroom materials and technology for the teachers, and cover field trip costs.

If you’re looking for a night in, but still want to support ICS, you can donate through eventbrite.com.

Island Children’s School Mardi Gras fundraiser: Saturday, Feb. 18, at 6:30 pm, Harbor View Hotel, Edgartown. Raffle tickets are $5 for one and $20 for five. Admission is $48 per person, and tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com. For more information, visit islandchildren.org.