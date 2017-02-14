Mary Ives Greely, a resident of Darien, Conn., and Edgartown, died on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Stamford Hospital. Born on June 20, 1928, in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the daughter of Robert Franklin Ives and Ruth Enger. She was 88.

Mary graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a bachelor’s degree. She married the late Rev. John (Jack) A. Greely after he was ordained an Episcopal minister. They moved to Toledo, Ohio, to start their lives together. Jack worked as a hospital chaplain in the Toledo area. As Jack’s ministry grew, they moved to churches in Stonington, Conn., New York City, Boston, and finally in 1976 to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on Martha’s Vineyard, in Edgartown. During this time, Mary volunteered at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and the Martha’s Vineyard Hospice, and delivered Meals on Wheels. She was also treasurer of the Women’s Guild at St. Andrew’s, and a member of the Edgartown Yacht Club. Mary was active in all the churches where Jack served. She was a very generous and giving person, and was committed to helping others. Mary and Jack enjoyed entertaining people, and were very social. You never knew whom Jack would bring home for dinner. One Thanksgiving he brought home a hitchhiker.

Mary was a loving mother and devoted Grammy to her six grandchildren. She remained positive, and never complained about anything, including her health. While residing in Darien, Mary was blessed to have a true companion as her caregiver, Alnie (May May) Hosang.

Mary is survived by her two sons, John I. Greely and his wife, Annette Bruscino of Orono, Minn., Grant Greely and his wife, Mary-Laura of Wellesley, and her daughter, Mary (Maggie) A. Boris and her husband, Keith of Darien. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Sam, Jack, Matthew, Austin and Abigail Greely and Finley Boris. Also surviving is a cousin, Fay Fawcett and her husband, Ned.

A memorial service will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1864 Post Road, Darien, on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at 2 pm. Burial took place in Cincinnati in Spring Grove Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Island Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1874, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. A memorial service will be held at St Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edgartown at a later date. For more information, visit lawrencefuneralhome.com.