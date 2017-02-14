MV 20 Miler Road Race

This race is a must for dedicated runners and marathon trainers. The race kicks off at the Steamship Authority Terminal on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 11 am and finishes at the Oak Bluffs School. If you’re not up for doing the whole 20 miles, you can do the Amity Island Relay with a friend. Cost to register is $55 per person, and includes bag check, finisher medal, a warm shower, and a bus back to the boat. All proceeds benefit Vineyard Youth Hockey and other Island youth organizations. Register at mv20miler.com.