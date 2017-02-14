Oak Bluffs Health inspector resigns

Oak Bluffs Health Inspector Ade Solarin has informed the board of health and town administrator Robert Whritenour that he is resigning his post to accept another job.

In an email to The Times Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Solarin confirmed his verbal resignation, but did not specify his new employer. He said his offer is contingent on a successful drug screening, physical examination and background check. He expects to have confirmation, and to submit his written resignation, by early next week.

His resignation comes two months after an MV Times December 16 article “Oak Bluffs Inspectors on Overload” (bit.ly/OBInspect) described Mr. Solarin as frustrated about the difficulty of finding housing on the Island, and the pursuant long and expensive daily commute from New Bedford. He also said that the lack of uniformity with regulations in different Island towns was a frequent source of conflict.