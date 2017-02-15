Chilmark: Full snow moon and an eclipse

Snow, rain and more snow, full snow moon and an eclipse, a white winter wonderland that made for gorgeous walks under a crisp, clear blue sky. With so many branches and tree limbs down, we were lucky to have survived mass Island power outages during last week’s blizzard. Chilmark’s power returned in pockets averaging from 5 to 12 hours after the outages, compared with 26-plus hours in one area of West Tisbury. Just hoping everything that’s coming down is already down before our the next blizzard.

Those of us who ventured out last Friday night to Pathways’ Connecting Creations Story Weavers, curated by Island musician Andy Herr, enjoyed a magical evening of poets, musicians, and dancers collaborating and moving out of their comfort zones. It’s always an honor to bear witness to the breadth of talent living in our community. Saturday night brought us the first Chilmark Potluck Jam of 2017, with many families in attendance, performing together with musicians ages 10 and up.

Debuting in public by himself was pianist and singer Jack Crawford, age 11, doing a magnificent rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” His proud family and grandparents, George and Sally Cohn, couldn’t help but be touched by the standing ovation Jack received. I was too tired to stay through to the end and left around 9:30 pm, so glad that all this happens just down the road a piece. Thanks of course to Alex Karalekas, and everyone else who donated their time and energy.

Remember schools are closed and it’s a legal holiday on Monday, Feb. 20, President’s Day, so enjoy the long weekend.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Connie Hyde leads a knitting group at the Aquinnah library from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, instructions and supplies provided (feel free to bring your own).

Open Pairs Duplicate Bridge is every Thursday at Howes House at 6 pm; snack provided.

If you are in need of deep relaxation, join me for a Restorative Sound Bath on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Co-Housing’s Common House; cost is from $15-$20, sliding scale. For more info, see peakedhillstudio.com.

It’s time for the MVRHS musical, “Guys and Dolls,” running Thursday, Feb. 16, to Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7 pm and Sunday, February 19 at 2 pm at the MV PAC. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, students, and kids.

Come hear Marsha Winsryg’s talk and slide presentation about her most recent trip to Zambia, and her work with doll makers to raise money for the Mama Bakhita Cheshire Home for disabled children, at the West Tisbury library on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 4:30 pm. Refreshments will be served.

Rabbit-hunting season continues for two more Saturdays, through the end of February.

This week at Pathways, Graham Smith hosts Creative Expression with New Media on Thursday, Feb. 16, with digital choreography by Danielle Doell, installation work by Richard Skidmore, and performances by Carole Vandal, Andy Herr, and others. Music on Friday, Feb. 17, features Phil DaRosa and friends, Rick Padilla Unplugged, and Graham Smith Live Digital Arts. Tuesdays the Open Writing/Poetry Series continues; writers of all forms are invited to share work in progress. Doors open at 6:30, followed by programs and performances from 7 to 9 pm. Wool for Water or any cause dear to your heart meets every Monday afternoon from 1:15 to 3 pm for an instructive session of knitting and spinning. No experience necessary, materials provided. All ages welcome. For more info, call 508-645-9098.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Chilmark selectmen will hold a public hearing at 5:10 pm on a petition for a street license to operate a 15-person passenger van for tours along State and South Road from West Tisbury to Aquinnah. The public is invited to attend and have their voices heard.

Stories and Songs at the Chilmark library is offered Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. Come in from the cold with your takeout lunch, and enjoy it in the library’s meeting room.

All are welcome at Community Suppers on Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 7, pm at the Chilmark Community Church, free.

Chilmark Chocolates is now closed until Thursday, March 16.

Have a good week.