Court report: Feb. 2, 2017

Feb. 2, 2017

Lindenberg Baessa, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/1/80, OUI-liquor or .08%: guilty, must pay $500 fine; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty, must pay $100 fine, $250 HIF, and $50VW; use of motor vehicle without authority: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Feb. 7, 2017

Eric W. Bendavid, Edgartown; DOB 8/10/62, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over: not guilty; two additional charges of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over: not guilty.

Feb. 10, 2017

Dylan Seder, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/24/94, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.