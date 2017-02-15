Hunters on-Island increase 2016 deer harvest

The several deer-hunting seasons in 2016 resulted in an increased harvest by participants, whether Islanders or visitors. The total take, based on official state Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) figures, was 764 animals, a 26 percent increase over the total for 2015. Each of the DFW season categories saw increases: 20 percent for archers, 10 percent for hunters during the primitive-weapons season, and a whopping 40 percent during the shotgun season. Statewide, the 2016 season yielded 20 percent more dear than in 2015.

The state tallies since the mid-1960s show an overall increase in the deer harvest in Massachusetts, although while archers and hunters in the primitive-weapons seasons have steadily increased their share of the total harvest, the share killed during the shotgun season has declined since the mid-1990s.

For several reasons, the total number of deer checked into official state weigh stations may not reflect perfectly the number of deer killed. Some hunters may fail to check their deer, and in some cases deer shot are not recovered. In recent years, hunters on-Island have recorded about 600 deer each season, with a few spikes to more than 700. That is according to the official numbers. Experienced hunters say the actual number killed may be as much as 100 greater.