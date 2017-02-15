Junior high school volleyball season is on

The Edgartown Eagles volleyball team topped host West Tisbury on Tuesday 3-0 in the season opener for both squads. In front of a sizable crowd, a young Hawks team dropped a nail biter in Game 1 before eventually succumbing to the veteran Eagles.

Volleyball matches are decided on a best-of-five-games basis, with each game going to the first team to reach 25 points. Game 1 of this match was an exciting, seesaw contest featuring fine play by both teams, and several long rallies.

West Tisbury took the lead 24-23, and was serving for the game. But Edgartown won that point to tie the score, then took two more points to win the game. Game 2 was also nip-and-tuck before the Eagles pulled away for a five-point win, 25-20. The visitors then dominated Game 3, 25-9, to clinch the match.

The contest was entertaining. Each team played well together, communicating during points and setting one another up for potential point-winning plays. Edgartown, a taller and more experienced team, executed a handful of traditional spikes that drew oohs and aahs from the spectators. Overall, it was an encouraging start to the season for both teams.

West Tisbury Coach Brian Roesler was happy with his team’s performance and fight.

“We are a relatively young team,” he said, “and I think the kids showed a lot of promise. They’re a fun group of kids to work with, and I’m looking forward to a great rest of the season.”

There is an interesting twist to the volleyball format this year. For the first time, the Charter School will join the league. During the regular season, each of the five teams will play each other twice, with playoffs to follow.