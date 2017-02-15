Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball opens registration for 2017 season

Registration for the 2017 Martha’s Vineyard Little League and Gateway Babe Ruth Baseball seasons has opened for boys and girls in all divisions: Tee Ball (ages 4–6), Minors (7–11), Majors (9–12), and Babe Ruth (13–15). All players, returning and new, must register online at mvlittleleague.org/register.

Players ages 7 to 12 who wish to play in Minors or Majors are required to attend a tryout/evaluation at the MVRHS gym. Tryouts/evaluations will be held Saturday, March 18, 9 am to 1 pm, and Saturday, March 25, 1 pm to 3 pm. Players only need to attend once, and will be evaluated in small groups on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tryouts/evaluations are to help the league create parity within each division. All players registered will be assigned to a team.

All players league age 10 and older must try out for Majors. Returning Majors players remain in Majors, but are required to attend an evaluation to showcase their talents for the redraft.

Martha’s Vineyard Little League is always looking for coaches, particularly in Tee Ball and Minors, and umpires at all levels. If interested, please contact league officials using the contact form on the league website.

For more information, please visit mvlittleleague.org.