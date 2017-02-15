Thirteen Islander entrepreneurs will pitch their business idea to potential investors in the “Perfect Pitch MV Contest” on Thursday, Feb. 23. Perfect Pitch MV is a collaboration by the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce, the Martha’s Vineyard Donor’s Collaborative, Cape and Islands SCORE, Edgartown National Bank, and Seidman Investment Portfolios.

According to a press release, the idea behind the contest is to encourage Island entrepreneurs to bring their ideas from concept to a developed business plan, and introduce those plans to Islanders and potential investors. The entrepreneurs will have a chance to learn about launching a business. For Islanders who did not compete, the evening will be an opportunity to meet innovators, spark imagination, and potentially build partnerships and networks.

Thirteen Islanders, including students and retirees, submitted ideas for a business, or for an improvement to an existing business. Three members of the Cape & Islands Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE) volunteered to read and evaluate the applicants to determine if they were appropriate contestants.

On Thursday, at the Baylies Room in the Old Whaling Church, participants will each have three minutes to pitch their concept to three judges, who will have one additional minute to ask questions before moving on to the next applicant. Judges include an executive from Edgartown National Bank, Peter Norris of the Martha’s Vineyard Donors Collaborative, and Mark Lowenstein of Cape & Islands SCORE. At the conclusion of the pitches, the judges will convene to select the three cash-prize winners. The first prize is $3,000, second is $1,500, and third is $500.

The event runs from 6 to 8 pm; there is no cost to attend, and all Islanders are invited. Questions can be directed to Nancy Gardella, Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce, 508-693-0085.