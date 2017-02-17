Stang and MVRHS share EAC boys basketball crown

1 of 3

Bishop Stang High School came to Sancy Pachico gym Thursday night needing a win for a share of the Eastern Athletic Conference league basketball title with Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS). Stang got what they came for with a decisive 87-63 win.

The Spartans displayed an often scary offense, raining 17 three-pointers on the Vineyarders, led by Trae Rezendes’ eight three-balls en route to his game-leading 26 points. Both teams finished the league season with 6-2 marks. The Spartans (13-6 overall) led the Vineyarders (15-5 on the season) from the opening tip, using a late second half spurt to lengthen their lead to 20 points in the fourth quarter.

The Vineyarders trailed by 47-39 at the half, but Stang continued its offensive barrage to put the contest away.

Nick Bond lead the Vineyarders with 14 points, Jordan Tate and Ricardo Andrade had 13, Lucas DeBettencourt had 10, Mike Power had nine and Dylan Araujo scored four points.

In earlier action, the Vineyarder JVs up-ended Stang 56-54 to continue their strong late-season play. The Vineyarders improved to 4-10 by taking an early lead and hanging on for the win.

The MVRHS JV squad was led by Kai Reis with 26 points, including six three-pointers, Luka Viera with seven, and Matt Morris with six. Owen Porterfield also had six points on six for six from the foul line. Jared Regan had five points and John Morris chipped in four.

The state tourney-bound Vineyarders close out the regular season at home against Weston High School on Monday Feb. 20 at 4:30 pm.