Vineyarders bow to Lynnfield by 3-0 in Fairleigh S. Dickinson Jr. tourney

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School boys varsity hockey team lost 3-0 to the Lynnfield High School Pioneers in a penalty-filled bruiser on Saturday night in the opening round of the 20th Annual Fairleigh S. Dickinson Jr. Invitational Hockey Tournament at the MV Ice Arena.

The Division 3 Vineyarders and the Division 2 Pioneers battled all night in a physical game in which 13 penalties, including two calls of misconduct on either side, were called.

The Pioneers scored a late first period power-play goal and added a second power play tally midway through the second period. The Pioneers scored an odd goal with 2:17 left in the second period after both teams stopped playing, thinking a stoppage in play had been called. A Pioneer casually flipped the puck in the undefended Vineyarder net and the referees who had not called a stoppage, let the goal stand.

Goaltender Zach Fullin had 22 saves in a strong effort in the Vineyarder net. The Vineyarders put 17 shots on Pioneer keeper Dave Langone.

Lynnfield (now 9-7-2) came into the game needing a win in its final three games to qualify for the state tourney. The Pioneers got it from a chippy contest in which the refs let the boys play early-on, despite liberal application of elbows, high sticks, and assorted pummeling. The physicality erupted into conflict late in the second period when five penalties, including two misconducts, were levied after a scrum involving six or seven players.

Lynnfield coach Jon Gardner gave the Vineyarders props for grit. “I though we missed some early chances and they kept coming at us all night,” he said. Vineyarder coach Matt Mincone liked the effort. “We played with real heart tonight. I liked our effort,” he said.

The Vineyarders (3-12-3) play Division 3 Weston High School (3-14-1) in the consolation game at 11 am on Sunday, after which Lynnfield and Westwood will play for the championship.