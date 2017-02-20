Dorothy M. Duart, 74, of Vineyard Haven died on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the Falmouth Hospital. She was the wife of Joseph F. Duart III and mother of Jennifer, Lisa, and Robert. A memorial service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will follow in another edition of this paper. Donations in her memory may be made to an Island charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.