Thomas L. Brennan, 90, of West Tisbury and recently of Henrietta Brewer House in Vineyard Haven, died on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the Cape Cod Hospital. He was predeceased by his wife Vivian I. (Anderson) Brennan in August 1997. Visiting hours in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home on Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs will be held on Tues., Feb. 21, from 5:30 to 7 pm. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Weds., Feb. 22, in St. Augustine’s Church, Franklin Street, Vineyard Haven, at 11 am, with burial following in Oak Grove Cemetery, State Road, Vineyard Haven, with military honors provided by the Veterans of Martha’s Vineyard. Donations may be made in his memory to the Good Shepherd Parish, P.O. Box 1058, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.