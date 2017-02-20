Track team competes in Div. 5 state meet

1 of 7

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School indoor track and field team competed at the Massachusetts Division 5 meet at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Roxbury on Friday. The girls team had success as a whole, placing ninth out of 47 squads in the meet.

There was a highly competitive atmosphere as 11 members from the boys and girls teams vied with the best of the division to move on to the all-state championship.

Senior captain Olivia Smith made school history for indoor and outdoor track and field teams by qualifying for the all-state meet in both a track and a field event. Olivia earned her all-state ticket with her third-place long jump of 17 feet, 4 inches, and her second-place 55 hurdle time of 8.81 seconds, which also broke her school record.

Senior Pearl Vercruysse took fourth in the 1,000-meter run when she crossed the finish line in 3:06.47. Pearl broke her school record for the one-mile run, and earned fifth place with a time of 5:20.79.

The girls 4×200 relay squad composed of Abby Marchand, Mackenzie Condon, Addy Hayman, and Olivia Smith broke the school record with a time of 1:53:92.

The boys team placed 40th out of 43 teams.

Senior captain Nevin Wallis took sixth in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:27.16.

The boys 4×200 relay team of Andrei Bernier, Garrett Hagen, Nick Bonneau, and Nevin Wallis placed ninth, with a time of 1:38.32.