Vineyard swimmers set school records in state championships

Over the weekend, three Vineyard swimmers participated in the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 swimming championships, held at Boston University.

Co-captain Lia Potter bested her own school record in the 100 yard fly with a time of 1:04.59, coming in in 26th place.

Senior co-captain Renee Goodale, who made the state meet in each of her four years, swam her last high school race. She finished 31st in the 200 yard individual medley (2:27.35), and 23rd in the 100 yard breaststroke (1:14.36).

Co-captain Harrison Dorr was the first Vineyard boy to swim in the state meet. He swam the 200 yard freestyle in 1:55.87, good for 26th place. This meet concludes the high school swimming season.