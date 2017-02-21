Annual contest seeking poems of peace

There is still time to enter the 2017 Voices of Peace Poetry Contest. All entries must be received by 5 pm on Friday, March 31 (not just postmarked by that date).

The contest is open to all Cape and Island poets. Winners will be selected from 14 categories, in grades K-12 and adults. Awards will be given out in each category. First honors will receive $25, second honors will receive a $15 gift certificate to a local book store, honorable mentions will receive a certificate. All winners will receive an awards certificate, a copy of the published book of all the winning poems, and are invited to read their work at the awards ceremony.

Each contestant may submit only one poem, no more than 50 lines, in free verse or rhyming, that focuses on peaceful themes. Poems may be handwritten or typed, but they must fit on an 8½-inch by 11-inch vertical page. The top of the page should include the title, author’s name, and grade (if any). The bottom of the page should include the author’s name, poem title, grade, name of school, town, teacher’s name, student address, phone number, and email. This information will not be published, but is important for contacting the winners.

Judging will take place on April 1, and the awards ceremony will be held at 10 am on April 29 at the South Congregational Church in Centerville.

The 22nd annual Voices of Peace Poetry Contest is sponsored by the Cape Cod Veterans for Peace, Corporal Jeffrey M. Lucey Chapter. Support and assistance is provided by the Guyer Barn Poets of Cape Cod, who coordinate the judging panel, Cape Cod Regional Technical High School, which prints our winning poems book, and the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod, which generously helps fund this yearly project.

Entries should be mailed to: Veterans for Peace, c/o Nina Tepper, P.O. Box 102, West Hyannisport, MA 02672.