Boathouse Foundation presents Y with $25,000

For­ the seventh consecutive year, the Boathouse Foundation, a philanthropic unit of the Boathouse Club of Edgartown, presented a check for $25,000 to the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard.

According to a press release, the Boathouse Club established the Boathouse Foundation with the goal of providing financial grants to nonprofits on Martha’s Vineyard. The foundation is funded by the generosity of the club’s members and owners via an annual contribution. “We are delighted to be able to support the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard, and have committed to making an annual $25,000 donation to the organization,” said Scott Anderson, general manager of the Boathouse.

Continuing to serve more than 25 percent of our year-round population, the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard has the highest community-participation rate of any YMCA in the country. Support from the Boathouse Foundation enables the Y to continue to offer programs and services that help adults and youth receive the support, guidance, and resources needed to achieve better health and well-being.