Bridge results

At the 1:15 game at the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven on Feb. 13, seven pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Bea Phear and Gerry Averill, followed by Ken Judson and Carol Whitmarsh in second. Tied for third place were Barbara Silk, playing with Dave Donald, and Dotti Arnold, playing with Judy Cronig.

At the 7 pm game at Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven on Feb. 14, seven pairs competed. First place went to Bea Phear and Cecily Greenaway, followed by Dave Donald and Michel Riel in second, and Dan and Nancy Cabot in third place.

At the Feb. 16, 7 pm, game of the Island Bridge Club, seven pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Dave Donald and Michel Riel, followed by Barbara Besse and Carol Whitmarsh in second. Tied for third place were Cathy Minkiewicz, playing with Marianne Goldsmith, and Bea Phear, playing with Barbara Silk.