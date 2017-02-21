Charter School students feel the love

Fifth and sixth grade students from the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School came up with a fresh idea to express the spirit of Valentine’s Day last week when they traveled to Windemere to present residents there with handmade Valentines cards.

According to a press release, classroom teachers Mathea Morais and Emily Histen began the idea by talking to the students about what it means to express thoughts of love and admiration in prose. They asked the students what kinds of messages they, themselves, would like to receive in a greeting card. In articulating these ideas, the teachers turned the exercise into a grammar lesson and then into an expression of art.

The residents of Windemere were surprised and delighted by the beautiful and thoughtfully written Valentine’s cards that the students presented to them.