‘Guys and Dolls’ fills the house By The High School View - Feb 21, 2017 Ben Nadelstein, playing Sky Masterson stands left in Guys and Dolls on Saturday as he performs his solo 'Luck be a Lady' supported by the ensemble. 'Guys and Dolls' earned standing ovations every night of its run. —Ali Barlett 1 of 10 From left, Ben Nadelstein as Sky Masterson and Liam Weiland as Nathan Detroit converse. —Ali Barlett From left, Liam Weiland as Nathan Detroit serenades an embittered Samantha Cassidy playing Adelaide. —Ali Barlett Center, Christian Schmidt playing Nicely Nicely Johnson sings 'Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat' in the mission. —Ali Barlett Center, Samantha Cassidy as Adelaide performs 'Take Back Your Mink.' —Ali Barlett From left, Emily Hewson as Harriet and Ev Wilson as Big Julie discuss their plans for the crap game. —Ali Barlett Ben Nadelstein as Sky Masterson stands center during 'Luck be a Lady.' —Ali Barlett From left, Samantha Cassidy as Adelaide and Liam Weiland as Nathan Detroit sing together. —Ali Barlett Sophomore Christian Schmidt sings surrounded by an ensemble of missionaries. —Ali Barlett From left, Samantha Cassidy as Adelaide is dragged away while Liam Weiland as Nathan Detroit tries to reason with her. —Ali Barlett Center, Ev Wilson as Big Julie throws the dice in the crap game. —Ali Barlett