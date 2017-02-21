Habitat for Humanity offers affordable homebuyer opportunity

You may apply for an affordable two-bedroom house in Oak Bluffs, to be built by Habitat for Humanity of Martha’s Vineyard (HHMV). Qualifying applicants will be in need of year-round, stable housing, have family income no greater than 70 percent of Dukes County median income, and be willing to partner with Habitat to build this house as well as future Habitat projects.

Habitat for Humanity builds simple, decent housing for families in the lowest qualifying income range. They are built with volunteer labor, donated materials, and charitable donations.

An HHMV press statement explained the organization’s objectives: “We believe that addressing the lack of affordable housing through building and rehabilitation will keep our Island a healthy, vital community.”

Application and information may be found at habitatmv.org, the Habitat office, or the Dukes County Regional Housing Authority office (both located at 346 State Road in Vineyard Haven), or at libraries and town halls. Application deadline is March 31. Habitat for Humanity of Martha’s Vineyard does not discriminate in the selection of applicants.

Contact Margo Urbany-Joyce, executive director, at 508-696-4646 or at houses@habitatmv.org.