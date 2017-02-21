Is this eviction legal?

To the Editor:

Can anyone answer me a simple question: Can a 66-year-old working female senior citizen be evicted from an apartment if she has been steadily paying the rent, but the landlord simply wants to evict? This person has been homeless, but through numerous kind efforts was able to secure a room for approximately 18 months, but now is facing eviction March 1 due to a court hearing.

I hear and read a lot about the Island community and compassion. I have also heard that it is extremely difficult to evict a senior tenant, especially if rent is being paid and there are no alternatives. Perhaps a reader of this letter can advise me, so that I can decide in my mind if there is true justice and honorable citizenship here on the Island or not.

Andrea Engelman

Vineyard Haven