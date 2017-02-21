Island Democrats preparing for state convention

All registered Democrats are invited to meet with their town’s Democratic Committee to elect officers and delegates to the state convention. This year’s Democratic State Convention will be held in June, and will set the platform for the next four years.

Island meetings include Oak Bluffs, at the Oak Bluffs Council on Aging, Saturday, Feb. 25, at 10 am; West Tisbury at the Up-Island Council on Aging, Saturday, Feb. 25, at 10 am, doors open at 9:45 am; Edgartown at the Edgartown Public Library on Saturday, March 4, at 10:30 am; Tisbury at the Tisbury Senior Center, March 25, at 10 am.

Aquinnah met on Feb. 8, and Chilmark has not yet scheduled its meeting.