Offense explodes in MVRHS boys hockey 6-3 win over Weston

Led by team captain Tristan Araujo’s hat trick, which included two second period goals in less than a minute, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School topped Weston High School 6-3, in the consolation round of the 20th Fairleigh S. Dickinson Jr. Invitational Tournament at the MV Ice Arena on Sunday.

Senior Jonas Lukowitz and sophomores Willson Slayton and Ian Trance also scored for the Vineyarders. Lukowitz, brothers Aksel and Nainoa Cooperrider, freshman Hoffie Hearn and junior Henry Pardo all had assists. MVRHS had two power play goals and finished off the scoring with an empty netter. It was a physical game, with 10 minor penalties called.

The Wildcats dominated the first period from the opening face-off, and outshot the sluggish Vineyarders 11-3 and took a 1 – 0 lead into the locker room. But the Vineyarders, woke up in the second period and scored the tying goal on a power-play just two minutes in, on a close-in blast by Lukowitz off a nice corner feed from Nainoa Cooperrider. Araujo scored at 5:22 off a 50-foot pass from Hearn that gave the Vineyarders a 2- 1 lead. Fifty seconds later, Araujo faked a pass on a two on one rush, moving the Weston goalkeeper off his near post, providing space for a short wrister to the back of the net. Weston scored just 16 seconds later to make it 3-2 with 4:17 left in the second period.

Both teams had power play opportunities in a fracas-filled third period. The Vineyarders were poised and opportunistic and nearly scored shorthanded on a breakaway by senior defenseman Anthony Jackson.

Trance gave his team some breathing room at 4:59 with a powerplay laser from inside the blue line for a 4-2 lead. Araujo completed his trick 30 seconds later on a stylish move, circling from behind the Wildcat net to the high slot before snapping a 25-footer to make it 5-2. Willson Slayton completed the scoring on a nice feed from Henry Pardo for a 6-2 bulge. The Wildcats scored with three ticks left for the final tally.

Vineyarder goaltender Zach Fullin turned in his second stellar performance of the tournament. He turned away 21 Wildcat shots in the victory, following a 22 save performance in a 3-0 loss to Lynnfield High School in Saturday’s opening round slugfest.

It was the Vineyarders fourth win of this hard-luck season, in which they’ve lost five games by one goal. They conclude their season on Friday, at the MV Ice Arena, with Senior Night ceremonies before the 5 pm faceoff against Quincy High School.