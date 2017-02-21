Poem: Waking

In the white womb of winter
wrapped taut against cold
another morning dusting
quietly covering
blanket of ice
this lethal love
one step
solidly cracks
echo splitting
what’s frozen
under my feet
waking
in the night white
landscape
snow moon hiding
one light shines
sea bound
bobbing beacon
on the horizon
swans switching ponds
to saltwater splintering
storm grey waves
days of light sameness
every reflection
no question
about meaning
life one way
or another together
we stand today
and tomorrow
snow
waking from
this winter dream
Valerie Sonnenthal joined the Cleaveland House Poets when she moved to the Vineyard in 2006. She writes the Chilmark town column and arts and lifestyle stories for the MV Times, and publishes Errata Edition Books on Books series. She can be found cooking, swimming, listening to writers, and walking her dogs when she is not teaching MELT Method or Foot Fitness. She continues her studies in movement, how our feet behave, and any ironic poetic thing.