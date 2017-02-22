Liam Colter Abbott

Jennifer Emily French and Seth Luce Abbott of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Liam Colter Abbott, on Feb. 15, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Liam weighed 8.17 pounds.

Benjamin Gatti de Menezes

Karolina Gatti and Etny Menezes of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Benjamin Gatti de Menezes, on Feb. 14, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Benjamin weighed 8 pounds, 4.1 ounces.

Hezekiah Oak Crossland

Clarissa Crossland and Keith Crossland of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Hezekiah Oak Crossland, on Feb. 19, 2017, at home. Hezekiah weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Nora Eileen Arieta

Alexa Arieta and Matthew Arieta of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Nora Eileen Arieta, on Feb. 20, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Nora weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and joins big brother Tyler Marro.

Jamie Current Ewing

Molly Bonner Flam and Arno Ewing of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Jamie Current Ewing, on Feb. 16, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Jamie weighed 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces.

Alice Henriques de Olivera

Candida Martins and Bruno Olivera of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Alice Henriques de Olivera, on Feb. 18, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Alice weighed 7 pounds, 7.5 ounces.

Hazel Mae Serusa

Emily Serusa and Stephen Serusa of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Hazel Mae Serusa, on Feb. 17, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Hazel weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.