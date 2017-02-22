Black history on film

Celebrate Black History Month at the Edgartown library with three documentaries on two nights. First, on Feb. 28, starting at 6 pm, watch “Marian Anderson: A Life in Music,” chronicling the life of the celebrated American contralto and pioneer civil rights activist. Follow that up with the Academy Awardwinning “When We Were Kings,” detailing the Rumble in the Jungle heavyweight bout between Muhammad Ali and Joe Foreman. On Wednesday, March 1, at 6 pm, the library screens Spike Lee’s 1992 epic biographical drama about Malcolm X, starring Denzel Washington as the influential black nationalist leader. All adults are welcome to the free screenings.