Island teachers receive mini-grants from Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank awarded five mini-grants to Martha’s Vineyard teachers at an awards reception at Cape Cod Community College last Wednesday, according to a press release.

Leah Palmer from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School received funding for her project “Interpretation Made Easy: Unicom System,” building a bridge between multilingual families and the school community. West Tisbury School was awarded four grants. Lauren Serpa was awarded funds for a STEM program; Karl Nelson was awarded a mini-grant for his project on animals for dissection; Dyan Demers was awarded funds for her birdwatching project, and Kristine Cammorata received a mini-grant for her CPR first aid project.

Public school teachers from all grade levels submit their applications for the grants in the fall. Teachers use the funds to offer educational programs that would otherwise not be available to their students.