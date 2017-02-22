MVRHS sports results Feb. 18-22

Varsity girls basketball
Monday, Feb. 20: Martha’s Vineyard 31, North Quincy 45
MV Highlights: Whitney Schroeder (12 points), Rose Engler (9 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals)
JV girls basketball
Monday, Feb. 20: Martha’s Vineyard 26, North Quincy 36
MV Highlights: Riley Yuhas (13 points), Skyla Harthcock (4 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals)
Varsity boys hockey
Sunday, Feb. 19: Lynnfield 3, Martha’s Vineyard 0
Friday, Feb. 24: Quincy 3, Martha’s Vineyard 6
MV Highlights: Tristan Araujo (3 goals), Ian Trance (1 goal), Wilson Slayton (1 goal), Jonas Lukowitz (1 goal)