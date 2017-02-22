Oak Bluffs Mocha Mott’s has closed for a month

As is their habit, Mocha Mott’s will close their Oak Bluffs store for a month during the quiet part of winter.

Last year, the Oak Bluffs store was closed for renovations, and just as the project was finished, a pipe in the ceiling burst during an extreme cold spell, flooding the shop. Owners Meredith Gallo and Tim Dobel were forced to start renovations all over again. The process involved complicated issues with insurance companies and the Oak Bluffs board of health, and it was Halloween before the store finally reopened.

This year, the plan is to reopen on March 18.

Mocha Mott’s in Vineyard Haven is open every day, as always.