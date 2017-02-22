Tourney-bound MVRHS boys hoops drop season finale 77-68 to Weston

1 of 7

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys varsity basketball (15-6) concluded its regular season on Monday, losing 77-68 to the Weston High School Wildcats (20-3) on Senior Day at the MVRHS Sancy Pachico Gym in Oak Bluffs.

The Vineyarders were led by Nick Bond with 29 points, Mike Power with 12 points, and Dylan Araujo with 10 points. Other scorers were Jordan Tate (7), Thomas Weston (5), Ricardo Andrade (3), and Lucas DeBettencourt (2).

The game was the final regular-season contest for seniors Araujo, Bond, DeBettencourt, Weston, Power, Jordan Tate, Josh Tate, and James Robinson. The seniors and their families were honored before tipoff. The senior players presented flowers to their mothers as part of MVRHS’ Senior Day tradition.

The Vineyarders are co-champions of the Eastern Athletic League with Bishop Stang High School, each with a 6-2 league record.

The Vineyarders have also qualified for the state tournament with a record that likely will earn them a top-half seeding in the 16-team South Sectional round. Sectional seedings and the playoff schedule will be announced over the weekend by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, which sponsors the state tournament.