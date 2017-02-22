West Tisbury selectmen support Scotts Grove affordable housing

West Tisbury selectmen signaled their support for the Scotts Grove affordable housing project last Wednesday, Feb. 15. Philippe Jordi, Island Housing Trust’s executive director, accepted with thanks the letter of support signed by selectmen Jeffrey “Skipper” Manter and Cynthia Mitchell. Board chairman Richard Knabel was away.

“Island Housing Trust had applied for a couple of different grants from the Department of Housing and Community Development [related to the Scotts Grove project], and would like a letter of support from the board of selectmen for the project,” Jennifer Rand, the town administrator, explained. “Since town meeting has voted to approve [the development], it seemed like it’s something we could do.”

Selectmen accepted the donation of a plaque to mark the town’s charming and historic Mill Pond, across the road from the garden club, whose headquarters is the old mill building.

“There is a planned donation of $4,773 for the design, fabrication, and installation of the plaque,” Ms. Rand said. If there are funds left over, the Friends of Mill Pond have asked that they be used for maintenance of Mill Pond.

And to conclude the five-minute meeting, there was news that the elevator in town hall is broken, but Ms. Rand is looking into it, she reported.