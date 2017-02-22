What’s your vision for Tisbury’s streets?

The Tisbury Vision Council invites town residents and other interested Islanders to join the launch of Tisbury’s Complete Streets Program, a state-funded initiative.

Howard Stein Hudson, specialists in traffic engineering, will work with community members to identify needs and implement improvements to town streets. The goals are to make roads safer, more accessible, and healthier for all users — motor vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians — and communities more livable.

The Vision Council meeting, originally scheduled for Feb. 9 but canceled because of the blizzard, will be on Feb. 23, at the Tisbury Senior Center, from 7 to 8:30 pm. It will serve as a workshop to identify priority projects that will qualify for MassDOT funding.