Work set to begin on SSA’s temporary Woods Hole terminal

The Steamship Authority’s Feb. 2 meeting in Falmouth featured an update on the progress of the temporary terminal at Woods Hole. A press release from the SSA says that Triumph Modular, the company constructing the building, plans to begin excavation and foundation work mid-February, and that they plan to complete the project by the end of June 2017, ahead of the December 2017 date required on their contract. The SSA noted that they will continue to operate out of the existing terminal for the rest of the 2017 calendar year. The release noted that it doesn’t appear that construction would need to take place during the busiest part of the summer season.

The Feb. 2 meeting also covered the design development for the marine work that will take place in phases over the next several years, beginning in 2018. The board expects to have the plans and specifications finalized later this year so they can issue an invitation for bids in September. They are looking to issue a separate invitation for bids this summer for the demolition of the existing Woods Hole terminal building.

Construction of the SSA’s new administrative offices in the Palmer Avenue lot continues. According to the press release, work expected to be completed this month includes finishing the building’s underground electrical work and piping, foundation, and pouring the concrete floor. The SSA expects to move into the new building by the end of 2017.

Visit the SSA website to read the full summary of the meeting.