MVRHS boys and girls hockey fall in MV Ice Arena finale

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Boys and Girls varsity hockey teams lost their respective season finales in a bittersweet experience on Friday at the MV Ice Arena.

Parents received roses and hugs from senior players on Senior Day before the opening faceoffs in the final high school hockey games to be played in the “old” MV Ice Arena. The rink will close this spring for a complete refurbishing before the 2017-2018 hockey season.

In the early game, the recently-resurgent Vineyarder girls put up a strong effort against Marshfield High School, but lost 3-1. Natalija Lakis scored the lone Vineyarder goal.

In the boys game, tourney-bound Presidents of Quincy High School roared out of the gate and went up 3 – 0. The Vineyarders got their first tally in the second period when Willson Slayton scored after shouldering his way through two Quincy High defenders. The Presidents’ scored four more times before the period ended to seal the 7-1 win.