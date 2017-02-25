MVRHS boys and girls hockey fall in MV Ice Arena finale

Girls lose 3-1 to Marshfield, boys drubbed 7-1 by Quincy.

By
Jack Shea
Jonas Lukowitz gets a hug before the senior day boys hockey game. —Photos by John Zarba
Colby Zarba goes head to head with a Quincy player. Jonas Lukowitz is shown at left. — John Zarba
Jonas Lukowitz takes advantage of an opening for a pass. — John Zarba
Kenny Hatt faces off against Marshfield at the girls senior day game. — John Zarba
The seninors on the girls hockey team line up to recieve flowers with their parents. — John Zarba
Lacey Dinning keeps herself open for a pass. — John Zarba

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Boys and Girls varsity hockey teams lost their respective season finales in a bittersweet experience on Friday at the MV Ice Arena.

Parents received roses and hugs from senior players on Senior Day before the opening faceoffs in the final high school hockey games to be played in the “old” MV Ice Arena. The rink will close this spring for a complete refurbishing before the 2017-2018 hockey season.

In the early game, the recently-resurgent Vineyarder girls put up a strong effort against Marshfield High School, but lost 3-1. Natalija Lakis scored the lone Vineyarder goal.

In the boys game, tourney-bound Presidents of Quincy High School roared out of the gate and went up 3 – 0. The Vineyarders got their first tally in the second period when Willson Slayton scored after shouldering his way through two Quincy High defenders. The Presidents’ scored four more times before the period ended to seal the 7-1 win.

 