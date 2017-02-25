MVRHS boys hoops draws Stang in tourney opener

EAC rivals will tipoff at the Sancy this Thursday.

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) received the eighth seed in the south sectional round of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Assn. ( MIAA) state high school boys basketball tournament.

The Vineyarders will face familiar foe Bishop Stang in first-round play on Thursday, Mar. 2 at 4:30 pm at the Sancy Pachico gym on the MVRHS campus on Oak Bluffs. If the Vineyarders win on Thursday, they play again on Saturday at the Sancy against either top-seed Norwell, Westport or Dennis-Yarmouth seeded 16 and 17 in the sectionals.

MVRHS will face Stang for the third time this season. The evenly-matched squads split the two-game regular season matchups and finished as co-champs of the Eastern Athletic Conference with 6-2 league records. They have identical 14-6 overall records.

The Vineyarders received the eighth seed by virtue of a lottery draw among five schools which tied for the eighth seed in a very competitive sixteen team field.

The Vineyarder girls varsity basketball team (9-11) finished one win short of qualifying for the tournament, dropping their final two games in which top scorer Molly deBettencourt was sidelined by injury.