Youth Hockey Bantam Wales Mariners defeat Rams and Devils in double header

On Sunday, February 19 Martha’s Vineyard Youth Hockey’s Bantam Wales Mariners travelled to the University of Rhode Island to take on the Junior Rams and earned an 8-1 victory. They then faced the Devils on home ice and defeated them 8-2.

The Mariners’ offense came out strong. Early in the first period, Hunter Meader scored on a pass from John Coogan. The Rams quickly struck back, tying the game. Jake Scott connected with Pete Gillis for the Mariners’ second goal, giving the Mariners a one-goal advantage. With 3:56 remaining in the period, Hunter Meader’s unassisted goal led to a 3-1 lead for the Mariners.

The Mariners controlled the puck in the second period. John Coogan scored on a pass from Hunter Meader. Cam Geary tallied next, assisted by Pete Gillis. Finally, Lauren Boyd connected with Hunter Meader for the Mariners’ sixth goal. Strong defensive play by Cam Geary, Lauren Boyd and Jackie Pizzano and solid goalkeeping by Oliver Lively held the Rams at one, giving the Mariners a 6-1 lead going into the third.

The Mariners continued to dominate in the final period, scoring two more unanswered goals. Hunter Meader netted another, assisted by Lauren Boyd and Pete Gillis. With less than one second remaining, Meader struck again, giving the Mariners an 8-1 victory.

The Mariners were back out on the ice on Sunday, facing the Devils at home. They earned their second victory of the weekend with their 8-2 win over the Devils.

The Devils got on the board first, scoring in the first minute of the game. The Mariners struck back, scoring two unanswered goals. Hunter Meader tallied first, followed by Jake Scott on a pass from Alexa Pil. Strong defensive play by Eli Gundersen, Jackie Pizzano, Cam Geary and Ruby Reimann held the Devils and the Mariners were up by one after one.

The Mariners came out strong in the second. Jake Scott’s early period goal gave the Mariners a two-goal advantage. Then Ruby Reimann connected with Hunter Meader for the Mariners’ fourth goal of the game. The Devil’s late period goal brought them back within two. The Mariners led 4-2 after two.

The Mariners offense dominated in the third. Jake Scott netted one on a pass from Cam Geary, earning himself a hat trick and giving the Mariners a 5-2 lead. Seconds later, he struck again and the Mariners were up 6-2. Jackie Pizzano and Oliver Lively each tallied one before the clock ran down. Solid goalkeeping by Graham Stearns shut the Devils down, leading to the Mariners 8-2 victory.

The Mariners are now 16-5-6 in the Southern New England Hockey Conference. They have been invited to participate in the Bantam State Tournament in Fitchburg March 10-12.